You can say a lot of things about Phil Jackson, but you can’t say the man doesn’t speak his mind. Jackson spoke tonight with extreme candor about trade talks involving Kristaps Porzingis:

“We’re getting calls. As much as we value Kristaps and what he’s done for us, when a guy doesn’t show up for an exit meeting everybody starts speculating on the duration or movability from a club,” Jackson said in an interview on MSG Network.

“So we’ve been getting calls and we’re listening, but we’re not intrigued yet at this level. But as much as we love this guy we have to do what’s good for our club.”

[…]

Jackson was asked why he’d consider trading Porzingis, the Knicks’ young star and a player regarded around the NBA as someone whom a franchise can be built around.

“The future, you know, what it brings,” Jackson said. “Does it bring us two starters and a draft pick or something that’s even beyond that? (That’s) something we have to look at as far as going down the road.”

Sources told ESPN on Tuesday that the Knicks had talks with each team in the top-five in the lottery on Porzingis and some teams outside of the lottery.