Jaylen Brown missed the last game because his eye was swollen shut. It appears he can’t play with contacts now so he’s going to rock some goggles to go along with his fade and short shorts… giving us the possibility of an old school 80’s-type look.
There’s a lot of pressure on him to perform… because..
I hope those things work.
Other pre-game notes:
- Marcus Morris is with the team and is listed as a “game time decision” but he’s probably going to play.
- Jayson Tatum didn’t travel with the team because of a personal matter but he’s joining the team in San Antonio and is not expected to miss any time.
- This will be Kyrie’s last game in the mask.