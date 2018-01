Celtics say Kyrie Irving will miss tonight's game against the Knicks with a right quad contusion. — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) January 31, 2018

Irving injury came on a hit from Jamal Murray Monday: "I wanted a flag thrown on the play for targeting. I really did. He came out and he showed a little bit, and he caught me right in that sweet spot in the middle of my quad. It’ll be bruised for a little bit but who cares.” — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) January 31, 2018

These minor injuries are really starting to piss me off. It seems like a starter is missing a game a week with this crap. Then again, with all the major injuries (Love, Wall, Cousins, Roberson) this month, I should probably be thankful.

The point guard situation for tonight looks ugly. No Irving or Smart. Shane Larkin is questionable (knee) and Rozier has the sore ankle.