Jazz coach Quin Snyder sounding a bit cautious when discussing the impending free agency of his star player.

If I’m a Jazz fan, I’m convincing myself Synder is merely being diplomatic. As a Celtics fan, I’m a tiny bit excited that Snyder isn’t more confident.

Basketball Insiders’ Steve Kyler offered up some insight into Hayward’s future:

"I've been told it's 60-40 right now…60 stays, 40 leaves…that's not a fun equation" for the Jazz. –@stevekylerNBA on Hayward — Austin Horton (@austinhorton) June 6, 2017

I’m skeptical of this 60/40 take because something this specific only carriers weight if it’s coming from Hayward’s inner circle and I’m dubious Kyler has that sort of direct line to Hayward.