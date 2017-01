ICYMI, Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler blasted their teammates following last night’s loss to the Hawks where Chicago led by 10 with 3 minutes remaining. Well, Rajon Rondo didn’t take to kindly to the scolding (via Instagram):

My vets would never go to the media. They would come to the team. My vets didn’t pick and choose when they wanted to bring it. They brought it every time they stepped in the gym whether it was practice or a game. They didn’t take days off. My vets didn’t care about their numbers. My vets played for the team. When we lost, they wouldn’t blame us. They took responsibility and got in the gym. They showed the young guys what it meant to work. Even in Boston when we had the best record in the league, if we lost a game, you could hear a pin drop on the bus. They showed us the seriousness of the game. My vets didn’t have an influence on the coaching staff. They couldn’t change the plan because it didn’t work for them. I played under one of the greatest coaches, and he held everyone accountable. It takes 1-15 to win. When you isolate everyone, you can’t win consistently. I may be a lot of things, but I’m not a bad teammate. My goal is to pass what I learned along. The young guys work. They show up. They don’t deserve blame. If anything is questionable, it’s the leadership.

I know Rondo’s career has fallen apart since leaving Boston. He clashed with Rick Carlisle in Dallas, treaded water in Sacramento and quickly wore out his welcome with Fred Hoiberg in Chicago.

But I’ll maintain that he was a warrior first, diva second during his time here. KG and Paul Pierce have gone to bat for the guy repeatedly. And I’ll take their word over just about anyone else’s.