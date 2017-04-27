Quantcast
Random thoughts about Celtics-Bulls Game 5
Posted by on April 27, 2017

Thoughts from the morning after…

  • Somebody finally won a home game.
  • The Cs made all 23 of their free throws, a franchise playoff record.
  • On the other hand, Boston won in spite of shooting 9-40 (22.5%) on threes. Chicago also made nine triples, but took only 26 shots to get them. It’s not supposed to be that way.
  • Incredibly, both teams were 0-6 from the arc in the fourth quarter.
  • Coming soon to a milk carton: a picture of Crowder’s shot. After making 39.8% from the arc in the regular season, Jae is just 22.2% from deep in the five playoff games (6-27).
  • Same for IT: 21.1% (8-38) on threes in the playoffs after making 37.9% in the regular season.
  • Despite struggling most of the game, Isaiah still was perfect at the FT line (11-11) and scored 11 points in the fourth quarter.
  Al Horford is actually pretty good:

  • That would be Dave Cowens, who’s in the Hall of Fame.
  • Marcus Smart quietly had eight assists and zero confrontations.
  • Gerald Green returned to earth, making no impact with just two points in 12 minutes.
  • Amir Johnson hasn’t seen the floor for two straight games.
  • Hoiberg remembered he had Anthony Morrow on the roster. Morrow is a shooter who always seems to play well against Boston. He put up eight first-half points in his first meaningful action of the series.
  • What did Olynyk do to piss off NBA refs? He never seems to catch a break on the calls. In one sequence, he was whistled after slightly bumping Butler on a drive, and moments later took a clear charge from Butler that was ignored.
  • For the third time in the series, Boston got the wrong end of a goaltending call. This time, Bradley blocked a layup by Canaan when the ball was barely out of the shooter’s hand. Replay showed the ball was not on the way down, nor above the cylinder.
  • To be fair, Crowder twice got away with fouls – both times holding Robin Lopez – during that 13-0 run. Lopez blew up and was hit with a technical. (Bonus: Wade also was T’d up during the run.)
  That was all part of Chicago's implosion in the fourth. Representative highlight:

  When the Bulls got to the locker room, there was a flashback to the ancient Boston Garden:

  There were two offensive three-seconds calls, but no palming violations. Too bad, Fred: