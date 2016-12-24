Despite Isaiah Thomas putting up 18 points in the fourth quarter and 34 for the game, Russell Westbrook got the best of him, scoring 20 in the fourth to finish with 45 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. While the Thunder came away with a 112-107 victory, it was one of the more exciting games the Celtics played all season, and one of the most electric “start-to-finish” fourth quarters you’ll ever watch.

The Game Flow

The Celtics jumped out to a quick 17-6 lead behind nine early points from Amir Johnson, but Enes Kanter provided the counter off the bench, sparking a 12-3 run with nine points and four offensive rebounds. While controlling the defensive glass is always a concern for the Celtics, it was more worrisome going into this game, as the Thunder are the NBA’s sixth best offensive rebounding team.

The offense hummed through the early parts of the 2nd quarter. Jaylen Brown provided valuable minutes, showing off his full offensive arsenal with a strong and-1 drive, a 15-foot turnaround jumper, and an offensive rebound were he out-jumped everyone on the floor (he missed the put-back attempt… but still).

The Thunder countered with their own rookie. Domantas Sabonis hit his first seven shots, including three 3’s in the quarter en route to 17 first half points. Westbrook added 16 points and 9 assists (remarkably enough, routine first half numbers for him), as the Thunder got out to a 58-54 halftime lead. OKC ended the half on a 15-4 run over the last 3:30.

Kanter again provided the offensive spark in the second half, scoring six straight points and giving the Thunder an 82-72 at the 2:16 mark of the 3rd quarter. But then the fourth quarter arrived, and Isaiah “the killer” Thomas embarked on his nightly fourth quarter showcase.

Down nine points to start the fourth, Marcus Smart drew a charge on the first play, and it seemingly shifted the energy in the direction of the Celtics. Boston would go on a 15-3 run over the first four minutes, as Westbrook sat during this time. Isaiah scored 13 out of those 15 points, making high degree-of-difficulty shots on seemingly every possession.

There was an amazing two minute stretch where we saw a beautiful Isaiah-to-Horford pick-and-roll, a herky-jerk floater by Isaiah, a ridiculous block by Marcus Smart on Enes Kanter at the rim, an Avery Bradley and-1, and another Marcus Smart drawn charge. The Celtics had a 98-97 lead with 6:30 to play.

But then Westbrook scored 18 of his 20 fourth quarter points in the last six minutes.He drained two contested pull-up threes in the final two minutes to put the game out of reach. Jerami Grant was the only other Thunder player to score a field goal during this time. During the broadcast, Scal was critical of OKC Coach Billy Donovan sitting Westbrook for the first four minutes and allowing the C’s to get back in the game. But we saw how the Thunder benefitted from that move.

Late missed free throws from Andre Roberson and Steven Adams gave the Celtics a punchers chance. Isaiah had a late and-1 while Horford hit a clutch three, but in the end Boston could not make enough stops to get the win. The Celtics fall to 17-13 as they look towards their Christmas day road game against the New York Knicks.

There were many Westbrook moments that pissed us off, but this one was the ultimate dagger:

Russell Westbrook cashes the deep dagger 3 in the Thunder win (via @clippittv)pic.twitter.com/565yGqbXE0 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) December 24, 2016

Tommy was thoroughly impressed, as he probably said “I tip my hat to that guy” at least four times.

It’s gotta be Isaiah Thomas. He shot 12 of 22 with 34 points and 10 assists. But Marcus Smart and Al Horford both had outstanding plays.

Here’s Smart’s block on Enes Kanter:

"GIMME THAT SHIT!" – Marcus Smart https://t.co/7251gq90Lt — Celtics Junkies (@CelticsJunkies) December 24, 2016

And here’s Horford going coast-to-coast:

Horford snags the rock, cruises coast-to-coast, and flushes with flair! 💪 pic.twitter.com/oO7CdTU7QY — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 24, 2016

There were so many, but this was the best. It drew a spirited “MVP” chant from the TD Garden crowd:

The Grid:

•Amir Johnson: 17 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals

•Al Horford: 23 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 3/6 3FG

•Domantas Sabonis: 20 points, 8/11 FG, 4/6 3FG

•Enes Kanter: 20 points, 6 rebounds

Box Score