In a matchup between the top teams in the East and a potential conference finals preview, the Celtics emerged with a 103-99 victory. Between clutch shooting, timely defense, and consistent ball movement, Boston overcame big performances from Lebron James and Kyrie Irving. This may have been the biggest win of the season, as the Celtics improve to 39-22 and stand three games behind Cleveland in the conference standings.

The Game Flow

Both teams opened the game with intensity. Cleveland looked to reaffirm its power in the eastern conference, while Boston hoped to send a message to the perennial favorite. The garden crowd — featuring Bill Belichick, Aly Raisman, and Floyd Mayweather — was on its feet from the start.

Lebron James controlled them pace from the start, exploiting mismatches, driving to the basket, and setting up teammates for open shots. He had 16 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists in the first half. Boston’s swarming defensive rotations had few answers, despite forcing turnovers throughout the night. Derrick Williams added 10 first half points on 4/4 shooting.

The Cavaliers have been Al Horford’s kryptonite over the last few years. He had only four rebounds in the last matchup, but came out aggressive tonight, grabbing 6 rebounds to go with 7 assists in the first half. Brad Stevens often went to Marcus Smart in the post when guarded by the smaller Kyrie Irving, as he contributed 6 points and 3 assists in the first half. The Cavs led 50-49 at the half, failing to take advantage of the Celtics poor 2 of 13 three-point shooting.

The game remained close after three quarters, with the Celtics getting out to a 74-70 lead. Isaiah scored 9 straight points, and had 25 after three quarters, but Kyrie matched his output for most of the night, and poured in 15 third quarter points. The two most dynamic little men in basketball had several dazzling back and fourths throughout the night. Cleveland only shot 7/23 in the quarter, but got to the free throw line and made several key stops, thwarting any potential Celtic run.

In a rare event, Isaiah missed two free throws at the 9:30 mark of the fourth, and Lebron responded by drilling a contested three, giving the Cavs a 79-76 lead. The Celtics came right back with a Jaylen Brown three, and Richard Jefferson answered the answer, hitting a tough three himself. You could tell this would be a nail-biter.

Boston took an 83-82 lead on a Crowder three, but Lebron responded with a ferocious dunk. After a Deron Williams layup made it 86-83, Jerebko nailed a three to tie the game. This team never quit.

Jae Crowder hit another huge three at the 2:00 mark, giving them a 93-92 lead. But the C’s could not secure the defensive rebound on the other end, and Kyrie was the beneficiary, getting to the line and hitting two free throws. 94-93 Cavs, 1:29 to play.

On the Celtics biggest offensive possession of the evening, Isaiah dribbled the ball through double teams for 20 seconds, then found Bradley for the open three-pointer. The Celtics led 96-94 with 1:09 on the clock.

But out of the timeout, Cleveland Coach Tyrone Lue drew up a beautiful side-out play (Brad Stevens-esque, I must say), setting up Kyle Korver for an uncontested three and putting the Cavs ahead 97-96. However, everyone knew what time it was. The Celtics send Isaiah off a series of screens, and he drilled a 30-foot, straight-on three, putting Boston ahead 99-97. On queue, Kyrie hit a tough reverse lay-up to tie the game, but Isaiah responded by getting to the free throw line and giving the Celtics a two point lead.

The Cavs came out of their timeout by isolating Kyrie Irving on the right side of the floor. He initially had Thomas guarding him, but Avery Bradley switched on and played incredible defense, forcing a tough shot leading to a Jae Crowder rebound. That defensive play sealed the game — welcome back Avery Bradley. There were countless moments where the Celtics could have given up the lead, but they stayed resilient, and secured the upset victory.

The problem that never escapes the Celtics: defensive rebounding. To make matters worse, you then must defend a 6’9″ freak.

LeBron James PUNCHES the dunk and takes a charge on the other end. Ya know, just King things. (via @clippittv)pic.twitter.com/qpjxpTs4s3 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) March 2, 2017

There are several. Here, he blocked the 6’9” Tristian Thompson:

Defensive Player of the Year Isaiah Thomas #Celtics pic.twitter.com/cPgKshBFmo — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) March 2, 2017

And in a more traditional Isaiah Thomas highlight, he hits a pull up three, giving the Celtics a lead, and never looking back.

Isaiah finished with 31 points on 10/20 shooting. But tonight was about Avery Bradley. Out for 20+ games, Bradley showed his 1st-team all-defense chops, locking down Kyrie on the biggest defensive possession of the night. He only finished with 11 points in 22 minutes, but his clutch defense and shooting put the C’s over the top.

Avery Bradley with some tight defense on Kyrie…. 🔒🔒🔒pic.twitter.com/J7PfpMIcf1 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) March 2, 2017

The Grid

•Isaiah Thomas: 31 points, 5 assists, 10/20 FG, 3/9 3FG

•Al Horford: 9 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists

•Marcus Smart: 9 points, 8 assists, 4/9 FG

•Lebron James: 28 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists

•Celtics: 46.2% FG, 41.9% 3FG, 28 assists

•Cavaliers: 17/47 FG in 2nd Half (36%)

•Rebounds: Celtics 47, Cavs 41

