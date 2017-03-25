After a career-defining game-winning bucket by Tyler Ulis in last game’s match up between the Phoenix Suns and the Boston Celtics, Boston was able to exact their revenge as the Celtics sailed their way to a relatively easy 130-120 victory.

The Game Flow

The Boston Celtic defense held Phoenix to an incredible 0-12 shooting from the field to start the game. Thanks to a number of transition baskets and overall great ball movement, Boston was able to exact their revenge right off the start of the quarter as the Celtics propelled themselves towards a 29-16 lead heading into the second quarter.

The following 12 minutes were no different for the Celtics as Boston maintained their stifling lead. All cylinders were clicking for Boston as everybody got their moment throughout the quarter. Gerald Green scored 15 points in 9 minutes for the C’s as the revenge tour for Boston continues, manhandling a 66-43 lead at the half.

The blowout theme continued throughout the game. Al Horford padded his stat line in the third as the focal point of the offense. Despite Devin Booker for the Suns scoring a 22 point onslaught in the quarter, the Celtics continued their blowout with a 97-80 lead.

Booker was damn near hot as the sun, finishing with a career- high 70 points in the game, eclipsing the most points scored in TD Garden previously held by Laker-rival Elgin Baylor. It was a no factor though as Boston sustained a 10 point victory following the last buzzer.

Though it wasn’t detrimental to the game, Boston allowed a whopping 70 points to Booker, a stat line that has yet to be seen against an opponent in Boston.

I cannot look past such a spectacular performance from Devin Booker. To put up SEVENTY points, IN TD Garden, in a losing effort?! Kudos Booker. Hopefully this is only the start of what’s to come for Phoenix and co. for the future.

Booker may have put up the stat line of the night, but IT was the catalyst behind the Celtic victory with seven assists. Check out this brilliant pass to Kelly Olynyk.

👁saiah Thomas with the perfect pass to KO! pic.twitter.com/Kf9SYYgYfZ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 25, 2017

The Grid

Isaiah Thomas: 34 points, 2 rebounds, 7 assists.

Al Horford: 15 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals.

Devin Booker: 70 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, 1 block.

Box Score