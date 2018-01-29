A couple of old NBA sayings rang particularly true tonight: First, it’s the NBA and everybody makes a run. The Celtics were leading by as many as 20 at one point, but anybody that’s watched the NBA could tell you that that doesn’t really mean anything unless the 20 point lead is within the final few minutes of the game. In Boston’s case tonight, there was a whole half left to be played and they simply could not keep up with the pace they set for themselves in the first half. Denver made their run when it counted in the second half.

Second, the Celtics, like many teams built to shoot in the NBA, will live by the three or die by the three night in and night out. While there is the occasional outlier, our Boston Celtics are not impervious to the old adage just because we have Brad Stevens as head coach. Maybe that’d be the case if he had, say, a big man he could rely on aside from Horford, or perhaps another elite scorer, like Irving, but as it stands he simply does not and will therefore be at the mercy of the three ball on a nightly basis. When the Celtics started the game and it seemed that they couldn’t miss from the outside the Celtics looked like world beaters, but when the well ran dry as it so often does during the third quarter, the Nuggets made their move. In the end the three ball saved them, when Jaylen Brown’s clutch corner ball dribbled off of the rim and backboard before falling through the net.

When it came time to execute and make plays down the stretch, the Celtics made them. Boston ultimately won out, 111-110. Here’s a quick summary:

The Game Flow

After Boston was held without a basket for the first few minutes of the game, the flood gates opened and the buckets started dropping for your Boston Celtics. Kyrie Irving was his normal smooth-as-silk self to start the game and drilled both attempts from deep to set the tone early on. Jayson Tatum showed aggressiveness early after he shake-n-baked a defender until he found the opportunity to blow by him, then finished with a pretty right-handed up and under.

On the very next possession he flexed his range and sunk a wide open 3 to make it a double-digit lead for the Celtics. Marcus Morris had an impressive start, as well, and contributed to the Celtifcs strong perimeter defense stifling the Nuggets offense to converting just two of ten deep balls during Q1. The Celtics went into the second up 32-21.

In addition to Morris, the Celtics bench was aided by Daniel Theis, who showed great patience in the post. At one point, he retrieved his own shot for an offensive rebound then pump faked, ate the contact, angled his body to get a good look and finished at the rim for 2 of his 8 in the quarter. He also finished 3 of 6 from deep tonight for a total of 11 points to go along with his 3 rebounds and 4 assists. The Celtics 5 turnovers during the quarter allowed the Nuggets to stay closer than they would have hoped, but 56-45 lead going into half was still solid. The Celtics were shooting 48% from deep (10/21) while getting 22 points from their bench compared to the Nuggets 9.

As referenced in the summary above, Boston was outworked in the third quarter yet again. The Nuggets began the quarter having shot 7/7 from the paint for 14 points after they had scored just 12 points the entire half prior. Many of the opportunities came in transition, as Boston went as cold as the winter months. The Celtics lost the quarter, point-wise, 37-24, and their lead as they headed into the final frame down 75-74. The Celtics continued to get out-rebounded by the opposition tonight, but Terry Rozier sure as hell gave it everything he had on the glass and then some. Terry finished with just 8 points but had 9 rebounds in addition to his 6 assists, and he continues to be the difference maker that the Celtics so desperately need on defense – especially in light of this Marcus Smart injury.

The Celtics needed to buckle down if they wanted to return home .500 from this West Coast trip, and they received contributions from the entire team. At one point Semi Ojeyele even got in the mix with a huge offensive rebound with just about 7 minutes left and the Celtics holding on to a 94-91 lead. The play of the game occurred shortly thereafter, when Horford got the ball at the top of the key and drove towards the hoop only to find two defenders with their arms raised. Horford, with his incredible IQ, dished to the wide open Jaylen Brown who sunk the corner three and takes the lead, 111-108. The Nuggets had a last second chance after Kyrie Irving missed his opportunity to extend the lead as the seconds ticked away, but the Nuggets opted to NOT take a time out upon getting the rebound. Instead, Barton dribbled down the court and heaved a prayer that had no chance. The Celtics escaped. Final Score: 111-110.

The NEED TO KNOW Note

For the first time in Boston Celtics history, seven (7!) players made a shot from three. (According to Chris Mannix on NBCSports Boston Post Game)

Highlights

The amount of times Kyrie has done this to his defender this year is ridiculous.

The spin 🌪

The finish ✅ pic.twitter.com/hyq0BHU6BL — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 30, 2018

I mean, he was clearly tripped up, but it’s still nice to see those moves from Jay-Tay.

Tatum giving the Celtics fans in the building something to cheer about as we neared the fourth quarter.

Box Score