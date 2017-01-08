Though it’s just their second game since Tuesday, the Celtics were slow to start on this snowy second night of a back-to-back. Eventually, they were able to walk out of the TD Garden having now won 10 of their last 12 games dating back to December 16.

The Game Flow

The first quarter had confirmed that tonight would be an Anthony Davis highlight party, and instantly validated every fan that made the trek through the snow to get to the Garden. Although the Celtics seemed determined to attack and exhaust Davis on the defensive end, he finished the quarter with a cool 12 points. Without Marcus Smart’s energy in this quarter, the Celtics would have had a much larger deficit than just 3 points on the scoreboard.

The bench also had an undeniable impact for the Celtics at the end of the first quarter. Stevens decided to give some more burn to guys like Brown, Green, and Jerebko; though the returns were generally mixed this time around. It wasn’t until the C’s put their starters back in halfway through the quarter when they once again began exploiting mismatches and chipping away at the Pelican’s lead. Despite trailing by double-digits at multiple instances this half, the Celtics went into the third with the lead 57-53.

The fire that was lit under the Celtics starters in the second had only grown stronger in the third. The team came out with a renewed focus on defensive effort and improved their shot selection. The low-post became their best friend, as Horford and Amir continuously showcased their dominance on the blocks. Once New Orlean’s D started collapsing (or worse, started falling asleep waiting for the big to make their move), another Celtics player would become open and hit their shot. The starters were able to stretch their lead to 14 this way, and the bench finished the third with the same intensity.

The Pelicans entered the fourth quarter trailing by 20, so at this point you know as an NBA fan the game will go one of two ways. It turned out that the away team still had some fight in them, and Davis led the Pelicans all the way back before falling within single digits when the final buzzer rang. The Celtics hold on for a 117-108 win without AB.

Anthony Davis, while a premier player in our league, will ideally be held to worse shooting next time he comes to Boston. He finished 14/22 with 36 points and 15 rebounds.

The entire team has been shooting lights out, which makes this award a little more difficult to hand out, but Marcus Smart’s consistent energy on both ends of the court tonight make him deserving of Red’s Cigar. He stepped into the starting lineup in Avery Bradley’s absence, and even drilled a few more 3 pointers than we’re used to seeing from him (finished 5/7 from deep).

Marcus Smart from downtown, AND the foul! He's putting on a 3-point shooting exhibition tonight 👌 pic.twitter.com/3X7pjHA7BK — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 8, 2017

This move is now second nature for IT, but it’s nonetheless filthy.

Isaiah Thomas slices through the Pelicans defense and hits the crafty layup! #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/ZY2WAdu1r5 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 8, 2017

The Grid

Anthony Davis (NO) – 14/22 FG’s, 36pts, 15rebs, 2blks, 2assists

Marcus Smart – 7/10FG’s, 22pts, 6assists, 5rebs, 2steals

