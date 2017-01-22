When you’ve got a game with two, ahem…defensively problematic squads like the current Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers–particularly the latter–the W goes to the winner of the shootout. (Or, depending on how you look at it, the team with the least-worst defense.) Tonight’s early-evening game proved that once again, to Boston’s detriment.

THE GAME FLOW

Despite strong offensive salvos in the opening minutes from the Cs, the Trail Blazers soon found their own groove–largely due to C.J. McCollum’s firepower from beyond the arc–and the score stayed close for almost all of the first half, with the teams switching leads 16 times solely within that span. Boston’s defense, undoubtedly uneven throughout the season so far, was particularly off for much of tonight, earning quite a few disappointed-stepdad looks from head coach Brad Stevens.

Boston’s defense, undoubtedly uneven throughout the season so far, was particularly off tonight, earning quite a few disappointed-stepdad looks from head coach Brad Stevens. Al Horford did his best on the defensive end, but there were miscues and turnovers all over the place, even from the always-astute-on-D Marcus Smart, who turned the ball over 3 times in the first two frames. Despite that, Jae Crowder got going from 3, Isaiah Thomas, well, was Isaiah Thomas, and Smart and Horford also got going to establish a 9-point Boston lead at halftime. (They were helped, of course, by Portland’s general ineptitude on D and the bad first half of star point guard Damian Lillard.)

The third quarter’s first half went much like the first quarter–lackadaisical defense by both teams, the lead going back and forth between whichever team’s prominent shooter was hot at the moment. Usually it was Isaiah, but Lillard started to get going and Portland center Mason Plumlee made up for his low scoring with good passing and rebounding. Also, it appears as if PDX coach Terry Stotts has realized that EVAN TURNER NEEDS TO BE PLAYED ON-BALL. The two-year Celtic and leading Meatwad impersonator (look it up, olds) is still undoubtedly flawed, but can serve as an effective facilitator and solid defensive contributor if put in the position to do so.

PDX reserve center and One Direction cover band member Meyers Leonard starting sinking a bunch of shots and the Celtics started missing many of theirs, allowing the Trail Blazers to take a two-point lead (88-86) into the final frame. No one could get anything going for Boston in the first three minutes of Q4, and with the exception of I.T., Horford and the younger guys (Terry Rozier, Jordan Mickey), the team seemed gassed. (It’s almost as if run-and-gun offenses are tiring as hell–a big reason why Stevens has significantly reduced the Celtics’ pace.)

The Celtics wouldn’t go quietly. An unexpected late-game energy surge from Amir Johnson and some magnificently stupid fouling by Portland defenders (Noah Vonleh truthers, you’ve again been proved wrong) supplied a few openings for Boston. But Boston still couldn’t quite close the gap. With the score knotted at 107 with about 90 seconds left, Amir grabbed two consecutive offensive boards, generated contact and nailed one of his two FTs to take the lead. Then Lillard worked the lane to take it right back, and McCollum padded it with a silky jumper.

So it fell to…Terry Rozier, who rescued the Cs from certain doom with a tying three. Yes, that’s a totally expected outcome. (I feel like I need a cigarette.) The teams exchanged leads in OT, and even with Smart and Amir showing more hustle on D than most Celtics had all game in that span, Portland got off good shots and capitalized on egregious turnovers to get ahead. Lillard, who’d been off-kilter much of the game, showed his credentials in the clutch and ultimately decided it in his squad’s favor.

In tribute to this category’s spirit human animal, a TERRIBLE CALL irked me the most: an offensive foul on Smart after he snagged a rebounded Isaiah miss from Lillard and scored a layup that should’ve been an and-1 for him but didn’t count. SHIT WAS JUST…RIDICULOUS!!

It didn’t end up mattering, but it’s nonetheless a good sign that Rozier has the chutzpah to make 3s when it counts. His hops and form are perfect in this clip. More of that, young fella!

Terry Rozier sinks a 3-pointer to tie the game with 8.4 seconds remaining! pic.twitter.com/DyjDkKHmkc — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 22, 2017

In accordance with Future’s warning, this is not too much but just the right amount of sauce:

IT with a sweet drive and finish through Portland's defense! pic.twitter.com/T31drWVoIo — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 21, 2017

THE GRID

Isaiah Thomas: A mostly great performance–41 points, 3 boards and 6 assists–but his 6 turnovers (of Boston’s 21 total) contributed significantly to the loss.

Terry Rozier: Feel like he deserves a shoutout–15 points in 22 minutes, along with 3 rebounds and 3 dimes.

C.J. McCollum and Damian Lillard: As expected, PDX’s backcourt made the difference. C.J. scored 35 on 52 percent shooting with 2 boards, 3 assists and 3 steals, while Lillard fought through his slow start to end up with 28, along with 7 assists and a board.

