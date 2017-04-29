This series didn’t unfold quite like anyone expected but… WE WON ANYWAY SUCKERS! The Celtics stomped the Bulls tonight, 105-83, and will play Washington in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Game 1 of the series is Sunday at 1pm.

The C’s dominated wire-to-wire. They started dropping 3 pointers early and never really stopped (16-41, 41%). For some reason, the Celtics really enjoyed 1st quarters in Chicago.

Celtics first quarters in Chicago: G3: 33-15

G4: 30-18

G6: 30-23 That's +37. — Jeff Mangurten (@JeffGurt) April 29, 2017

The offense was very crisp. They had 28 assists on 39 baskets. Here’s a beauty from Isaiah to Horford:

As good as the Celtics were, it should be noted that Chicago had little interest in putting up a fight.

But the defense was also very good. Chicago shot 39% for the game. Jimmy Butler was the only Bull capable of scoring. This was my favorite play of the game. Marcus Smart swatting away an Isaiah Canaan lay-up.

Synchronized blocking by Celtics defense pic.twitter.com/j9OahHdFJR — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) April 29, 2017

Canaan – who talked trash for most of the 1st half – didn’t have much to say after this rejection.

Avery Bradley (23 points, 9-12 FG) was awesome. It amazes me that he can chase Jimmy Butler all over the court, battle him in the post and draw his 1st foul midway through the 3rd quarter. He might be the smartest defensive player in the league.

The often maligned bench deserves a ton of credit. Terry Rozier’s 9 points led a 30 point output from Boston’s reserves tonight.

You’re going to hear a lot of chatter on how this series turned on Rondo’s injury. Baloney. I’d argue the death of Isaiah Thomas’ sister had a much bigger impact. IT had a couple of vintage games (1 & 4) but he’s in the midst of a sinister shooting slump from 3: 9-45, 20%. Thomas will attend his sister’s funeral in Washington on Saturday and fly back to Boston for Game 1 on Sunday.

Dwyane Wade (2 points, 1-10 FG, -28) embarrassed himself tonight. He quit early and kept feigning injuries hoping Hoiberg would pull him from this game.

Wade's defense is truly an abomination. — Jason Patt (@Bulls_Jay) April 29, 2017

Box score