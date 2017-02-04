3,253 is the magic number tonight. Not in terms of the scoreboard, even though that’d be a game for the ages, rather, all-time regular season wins between a rivalry that stems back decades. The Boston Celtics take back the record for the first time since the 2000-2001 season in an offensive showcase.

THE GAME FLOW

Boston took advantage of Los Angeles’ lackluster defense early through posting Al Horford in half-court sets, and swinging it to Isaiah Thomas in transition. The offense was feeling it passing-wise to pad the quick start until Nick “Swaggy P” Young sparked the Laker comeback that eventually took the lead with his sharpshooting from beyond the arc. He then proceeded to gallop away like he was riding a donkey in celebration after one of his many threes. Marcus Smart shut that shit down real quick with a few steals that led to three easy fast break field goals. Just when you thought it was over, cue DJ Khaled’s iconic “another one” line cause Smart absolutely wreaked havoc on the defensive end. It wasn’t enough as the Lakers ended the first quarter with the lead despite Terry Rozier’s buzzer-beating three.

Just like the first quarter’s mantra, it was nothing but high-paced action up and down the floor with both sides chucking up shots early in the shot clock. Defense was nonexistent for a period of time due to both teams getting swept up in seemingly every pick-and-roll opportunity. It looked like a youth rec league out there for a few minutes. The Celtics regained control of the game following a 13-4 run that spanned a minute and a half when they decided finally to buckle down on the defensive end. Smart continued to add to his highlight reel with a momentum shifting three that ignited Boston’s run to cap the half off up with his squad up 11 points.

There were so many bricks in the first five minutes from both teams, I could have made myself a two-story home. Boston started 0-5 from the field, but was lucky enough to force Los Angeles into some forced, low-percentage shots to maintain their lead. Jae Crowder started the Celtic blowout with a forceful and-one in heavy traffic until Smart drilled another timely shot from deep to open the flood gates. L.A.’s number two overall pick Brandon Ingram showed flashes of his immense ceiling to initiate a surprising 11-2 run that trimmed Boston’s lead to single digits.

Just like clockwork, Thomas regained his throne in the fourth with five quick points in the first minute and a half to stretch the lead back to double digits. His first 10 points came off of back-to-back personal 5-0 runs. The Lakers had an opportunity to make it a game but choked on four wide open three point attempts – the reason why they could never make a comeback. Thomas scores 17 points in HIS quarter as Boston slams the door on L.A. 113-107.

Isaiah Thomas was two points from becoming the first Celtic in franchise history to score 40 in three games in a row. The Lakers called a full-court press to ensure that Thomas doesn’t break the record. Come on, it’s history, let the little guy get it. He deserves it.

Let’s just say Red got a buy one get one free offer on cigars with this slick fast break between Marcus Smart and Kelly Olynyk. Smart was tossing dimes all night long for the C’s, but this one was by far his finest on the night.

Smart picks off another Lakers pass and finds Olynyk for the jam! pic.twitter.com/BMmq5wXs5M — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 4, 2017

It may not be the fourth quarter, but that’s not going to stop IT from getting to the rack before the buzzer. He weaved through four, count them, FOUR, Laker purple jerseys with some improvised dribbling moves. His tremendous free throw shooting is what makes Thomas such a lethal threat inside and out.

Isaiah gets to the rack to end the first half! pic.twitter.com/SUIPUeIYTl — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 4, 2017

THE GRID

Isaiah Thomas: 38 points on 13/24 shooting, 2 rebounds, 4 assists. Scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter proving why he’s the top closer in the game right now. All hail King Zay!

Marcus Smart: 9 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 steals, +10 +/-. The swiss army night stuffs the stat sheet versus

Larry Nance J.R.: 18 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals. Nance tomahawked one hard on Smart, but was overshadowed cause of some dude named Isaiah Thomas.

Box Score