Paul Pierce’s return to Boston for his final game here (on the anniversary of his first game in Boston) was the most interesting subplot of a largely uneventful game. Boston built a double-digit lead mid-way through the 1st quarter and, save for a couple of runs by the Clippers, managed to hold that lead for the majority of the game. Thanks to Doc Rivers’ keen grasp of history, Pierce started and, after subbing out in the first quarter, checked in at the very end of a loss in time to hit one more bucket in the Garden. Boston won this game 107-102.

THE GAME FLOW

Boston came out strong behind Isaiah Thomas, who scored 11 of Boston’s first 20 points. He’d tack on a couple of free throws to lead Boston with 13 points after a first quarter that saw Boston take a 10 point lead. Blake Griffin was a problem, but there was only so much he could do for the Clippers. The rest of LA’s starters were 1-9 as Griffin was going 4-7 for 8 1st quarter points. Amir Johnson came to play early, checking in with 7 & 3 in the quarter.

The Celtics normal lull over the first half of the 2nd quarter never really materialized because the Clippers were also pretty terrible over the same stretch. After 6 minutes in the 2nd, Boston’s lead was still 9, which is a strong showing considering how bad these 6 minutes have been in past games. The Clippers went on an 10-0 run later in the quarter to cut the lead to 2 with 3:30 left in the half. The Celtics, however, continued to bomb away from 3 unapologetically and it paid off at the end of the half with huge 3’s from Al Horford, Jae Crowder, and Isaiah Thomas to help fuel a run to put the Celtics back up 11. They went into the half with a 9 point lead.

The 3rd quarter was basically a continuation of the first half… the Celtics bombing from 3 (we’ll get into this in a minute), Clippers kind of hanging around but not looking really good at all.. and all the while the crowd was chanting for more Paul Pierce. This quarter included one of the most improbable sequences in NBA history… Blake Griffin failing to elevate for a dunk along the baseline and the resulting break ending with a Marcus Smart 3. On a day where people are laying down money on stupid prop bets, this is a sequence that would have made someone rich if it was an available bet.

Boston entered the 4th with a 14 point lead and essentially carried it through the rest of the game. Boston was always going to win this game, but it was Pierce’s lone basket at the end that we were all waiting for.

Thanks, Paul, for everything. We’ll miss you on the parquet.

There wasn’t a lot game-wise that was worth getty angry about… but I will express my dismay at another injury… and Jonas Jerebko’s face taking another beating.

Who else? Paul Pierce. I didn’t care if Isaiah scored 100 tonight… Pierce was always getting Red’s Cigar tonight… here are his final points ever scored in the Garden… thanks to the crowd and Eddie Paladino for doing it justice

Witness three of the most amazing points you'll ever see scored. #ThankYouPaul pic.twitter.com/Ib0g4ndzAm — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) February 5, 2017

This was also an amazing moment.. Pierce kissing the leprechaun to start the game! We love you, Paul!

Paul Pierce kisses the leprechaun before his last game in Boston pic.twitter.com/obAr8BIJle — John Karalis (@RedsArmy_John) February 5, 2017

Here’s the video tribute the Celtics put together for Pierce…

Boston rises for a tribute to Paul Pierce! 🍀#NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/shrwXhw1d0 — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2017

There wasn’t the TYPICAL Isaiah awesome thing… so I’ll include a usual “hit the deck” moment but also a really great pass from Isaiah.

IT finds Amir under the basket for the easy two! pic.twitter.com/aaVoiIOY4d — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 5, 2017

The Grid

Isaiah Thomas: 28 points (7-18 fg, 3-11 3pt)

Boston: Franchise record 52 3-point attempts (30.8%).

7 Celtics scored in double-figures tonight.

DeAndre Jordan: 6 points, 16 rebounds, team-worst -20

Box Score