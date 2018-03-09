The Celtics had won 5 of 6 since the All-Star break and traveled to Minnesota tonight looking to complete the series sweep while simultaneously clinching a playoff birth. The Timberwolves, meanwhile, were dealing with two losses in a row, and were one of only three teams without a three game losing streak entering tonight’s game, along with Toronto and Golden State.

Minnesota’s last game was played on Friday, a full 6 days ago; but the rest only factored in during the first few minutes of the game, in which the T’Wolves made 70% of their shots, and only garnered them a four point lead. The Celtics were like a freight train tonight, it took a little for them to get going, but once they did there was no stopping their weighted determination.

You’ll notice through out the recap there were two catalysts for tonight’s win. First, the Celtics defense limited the amount of runs the T’Wolves were allowed. We know it’s cliche, but that doesn’t make it any less true: the NBA is a game of runs. Continue reading and you’ll see as much. Secondly, Marcus Morris set the tone early with aggressive bench play- a category the Celtics would more than double the T’Wolves in, by a count of 42 to 20.

In total, the Celtics shot nearly 50% from the field and won tonight’s game by a Final Score: 117-109.

BUT two final and super important things before we dive in: A) the Celtics have officially clinched a playoff birth now, which is undoubtedly good news, but not at all the end-goal here. We all know that. Clink the glass of your fellow Green-Teamer, give a tip of the cap, but it’s just another item checked off the list. More importantly..

B) We lost Jaylen Brown to an ugly injury after he landed on his neck/spine area following a dunk in the third quarter. It was definitely scary, but the good news he got up and walked off by himself after a few minutes. For more details, you can read Chuck’s piece here.

The Game Flow

It began with Minnesota going 7 of 10 from the field and scaring every Celtics fan at home into believing they were in for a long night (they weren’t). On the contrary, the Celtics seemed motivated to hit the refresh button and put their slow start behind them as early as halfway through the first. Marcus Morris came in off of the bench early into the game and provided the offensive jolt needed, scoring on his first three touches.of the game. As he so often does, though, he became addicted to the shot and the following possession threw a prayer of a shot up as he fell and was damn near on the ground already. It’s almost fascinating to watch this guy shoot when he gets in the zone, he acts like prime A.I., but I digress.

Mook made it a quick 9 points off of the bench and stretched it to the Celtics highest lead of the game thus far when he drilled a corner 3 to make it 33-26. He even kicked in on defensive end by coming over to double the ball-handler when he noticed Rozier was posted up near the paint. The Wolves couldn’t handle the heat and the forced errant pass was stolen by Theis. Theis then threw the outlet to Terry Rozier for the completion with a dunk on the other end. The Celtics benefited from drawing two (openly questioned by the broadcasters for TNT) foul calls against both Teague and the transformative Karl Anthony-Towns; then capitalized, appropriately, when they closed the first quarter on a 14-6 run with the pair of T’Wolve stars on the bench. They went into Q2 leading, 33-26.

A funny thing happened early and kind of exemplified tonight’s game in which the young men of our Celtics won the game: when Marcus Smart misses a shot from deep Jayson Tatum comes in and exemplified the endearing #WeirdCelticsTwitter term “Erotic City” when he tip-caressed the ball in. You can’t even say tip-slam becasue that’s too aggressive. Peep the slow-mo, you’ll see what I mean:

No more than three minutes later – after a missed attempt by Tatum, no less, so he has a front row seat to the party – Marcus Smarf essentially says to the young father and newly crowned 20 year old “look, this is what all those hours at the Ojeyele Factory will get you”:

Of course, the Timberwolves showed some fight tonight and went on a 7-0 run later in the quarter to cut what was once a 14 point lead down to exactly half that. The Celtics answered with a 9-0 run of their own and make it a new largest lead of the night heading into half. On top of making over half of their shots, the Celtics defense forced 10 turnovers from MIN and scored 10 points off of those alone. The Celtics checked off basically all of the important team categories at half: 25 vs. their 24 REBS, 53% vs. their 43% FG%, 7 vs. their 10 turnovers, 12 vs, their 2 second chance points; but most importantly the Celtics DOMINATED their bench scoring, 26 vs. their 2 (TWO!) The Celtics went into the lead with their head held high, 60-46.

The Celtics briefly stretched their lead to 20 before the men from Minny went on a 9-2 run. They had fight in them, and the Wolves eventually made it a 9 point game during the third quarter. As we well know by now, Jaylen Brown has a particular drive to be successful; so, much like Marcus Smart or any other well publicized “grinder”, he puts winning above all else. I say this because tonight when the Celtics finally allowed them back in the game, you could actually see the change in Brown’s body language and approach to the game. One time he was fed the ball in transition and turned on the WHEELS to beat the three defenders half-sprinting ahead of him and get sent to the line in his attempt at a dunk. Of course, he made both FT’s, as he had been relentlessly working on his form to improve upon his slow start at the charity stripe to begin the season, and he’d gone 5-5 from the line through the three quarters he played. His form continues to improve from beyond the arc, too, as the Celtics ball movement allowed him to display here:

For those that haven’t heard, Jaylen Brown was injured when he (again, being a winner taking the ball aggressively to the hoop) – Chuck already covered it, and you can read it here, but needless to say it was gruesome to watch. Especially for a fan-base with the image of Hayward grimacing on the floor so freshly burned in their head, watching Jaylen land on his neck/head area and then freeze up, much like one would normally witness while watching football after a play leaves someone concussed.

It was daunting, but watching Jaylen Brown – that tough mofo – get up and walk to the locker room under his own power was a huge relief. Plus, the fact that Minny sent their world-renowned/former Olympic doctor on their medical staff with him makes me feel even that much better about the treatment he’s receiving.

It was tough to get the mind right for the 4th while constantly checking for Jaylen Brown highlights, so I can only imagine how difficult that must have been for the players. The Celtics fell into a daze and allowed a 9-0 run by the T’Wolves early on in the final frame, when it mattered most. This didn’t set well with anyone rooting for Boston, least of all the coach, who called a timeout and (I’m assuming) reminded his team that “Jaylen Brown wants nothing more than a W tonight”. That was that for Timberwolves runs during this game.

Marcus Smart turned on the extra burners and started throwing his body to deflect balls and grab offensive rebounds. Kyrie responded with a quick 6 points and frequently dished to Horford, who got involved with a deep ball first followed by a shake-n-bake post move with his back to the basket, complete with the fall-away jumper in his defender’s eye to make it a twelve point lead for the Celtics. They maintained a ten-twelve point lead for much of the remaining six minutes and cruised to victory, 117-109.

Highlights

Ever since the All-Star break it just seems like the boys are just out there having fun.

Brown ➡️ Irving ➡️ Horford pic.twitter.com/5PMIB2LSFN — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 9, 2018

Terry Rozier and Marcus Morris both came off of the bench for the Celtics and combined to score as many points as the entire Timberwolves bench. Here Rozier adds a pretty 2 to cap a Q3 run.

Rozier goes HIGH off the glass! pic.twitter.com/rOo98EB094 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 9, 2018

Theis deserves credit for the handles and court vision he displayed here. He didn’t do much tonight but play solid defense in 10 minutes while contributing a couple rebounds and assists, but he’ll definitely point to this play someday and be like “look! I DID have handles!” to his grandkids, so that’s a personal W: