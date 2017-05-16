The bad ass Wizards – a team and fan base that took immense pride in its #DeathRowDC mantra – had its season ended tonight by the mild mannered and painfully awkward Kelly Olynyk.

It was far from easy but the Celtics beat the Wizards, 115-105, to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Olynyk (and the entire Celtics bench) was absolutely brilliant tonight. He scored 14 of his 26 points(on 10-14 FG) in the 4th quarter! Look at this god damn move:

Kelly is straight 🔥 right now. pic.twitter.com/bNSYetUTPG — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 16, 2017

Marcus Smart chipped in 13 points (along with numerous grown man, grit-and-balls plays) and Jaylen Brown had 9 points as the Celtics bench outscored their Washington counterparts by a 48-5 clip.

Jaylen Brown is thrown to the ground & STILL grabs the rebound by launching himself through the air. The rook isn't shying away from Game 7. pic.twitter.com/aanJGutJ2O — Taylor C. Snow (@taylorcsnow) May 16, 2017

Look, I had serious doubts about the Celtics ability to win this game midway through the 3rd quarter. Shots just weren’t falling and Bradley Beal (38 points) was playing out of his mind. But the guys nutted up and closed the quarter on a 13-3 run, thanks to a pair of IT (29 points, 12 assists) triples that gave them some much needed space.

The 4th quarter was no picnic but the boys hung on. Bring on the Cavaliers. Game 1 is Wednesday night at the Garden.

Now let’s all sing it together: