Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Red's Army
Recap: Hero ball dooms Celtics in OT loss to Pelicans
Posted by on January 16, 2018

Live by the Kyrie, die by the Kyrie.

The Celtics seven game wining streak ended tonight at the Garden with a 116-113 OT loss to the Pelicans. Supernova Kyrie lifted the Celtics out of a 10-point halftime deficit with a 16-point 3rd quarter, but horrendous shot selection and a few turnovers late by #11 ultimately cost Boston this game.

Oh yeah, Anthony Davis is a god-damn superhero. Brow dropped 45 points and 16 rebounds.

Game Flow

Boston was sloppy and disjointed from the jump. The Cs coughed up 5 TOs and committed 7 fouls in the 1st quarter. Meanwhile, Davis was red-hot (17 points, 6 rebounds). His sweet mid-range stroke reminded me of Kevin Garnett. NO led 32-25.

Marcus Morris (11 of his 12 points) kept the Celtics in this game. But Boston just kept fouling. And it’s remarkable how a load like DeMarcus Cousins can fall to the ground with very little force. Outside of Morris, the Cs didn’t have any offensive punch. They shot 37% and trailed 58-48 going into the half. Davis had outscored Boston’s starting five (25-24) at this point.

Everything changed in the 3rd quarter. Boston rattled off 4 quick 3s and this game was tied at 64. The threes kept coming. Boston hit EIGHT in the quarter. Kyrie shook off the rust and dropped 16. Watch and enjoy:

Boston led 75-72 midway through the 3rd but reverted back to some bad habits and found themselves down 87-80 going into the 4th.

Fatigue started to show for the Pelicans and they went cold (5 points over 5 minutes). Boston cranked up their effort and knotted the score at 95. A 3-pointer by Daniel Theis(!) put the Celtics up 101-96 with 3:54 remaining. Ball game, right? Wrong. Kyrie went into hero ball mode and missed 3 shots with a turnover.

But…

That’s a helluva move on Davis.

Boston led 113-112 with about 90 seconds remaining in overtime. But for some reason, Marcus Smart (16 points, 5-14 FG, -19) decided to jack up a 27-footer midway through the shot clock. It missed and Jrue Holiday made a couple of buckets to put NO up 3.

Boston had another chance to tie but hero ball reared its ugly head again:

Kyrie is a helluva player but Boston is at their best when everyone is involved.

Highlights

Box score

One final somber note, JoJo White passed away. RIP #10.