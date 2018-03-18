The Celtics were facing off against the Pelicans in New Orleans tonight and played without Kyrie Irving. When asked before the game, Brad Stevens said that he thought Kyrie could have gone tonight had the situation called for it, but they’ll wait until he’s 100% ready to put all of his weight back on his ailing left knee. Stevens also stated that Jaylen no longer had a headache and would be moving forward in the concussion protocol the NBA has established, which is equally as promising and a real relief for Jaylen.

Unfortunately, tonight the Celtics had no answer for Anthony Davis’ dominant offense (34 points). Al Horford, conversely, had another off night and managed to make just 3 of his 11 attempts from the field, for a total of 6 points. The Celtics stayed afloat during the first half thanks to aggressive play from Mook, Moose, and Jayson Tatum, but the Pelicans proved too strong. Final Score: 109-88

The Game Flow

Despite having a starting 5 injured on their bench (seriously, think of the lineup we’re being deprived of: Theis, Hayward, Brown, Smart, Irving- that’d be INCREDIBLY fun to watch), the Celtics came out hot in the first quarter. Marcus Morris’ fall-away made it a 8-0 start for Boston and Pelicans fans quickly became complacent with standing up. It would have been great if the Celtics could have kept the Pelicans scoreless to start the game a little longer and leave their fans stranded standing over their seats – but we’d have to take the little victories where we could get them tonight.

The Pelicans answer the Celtics start with an 8-2 run of their own, topped with a Rajon Rondo to Anthony Davis alley-oop. Rondo was dishing it out all night, as this was just one of his game high eleven assists. The Pelicans eventually made it 13-10 and had made 5 of their last 6 shots demonstrating a willingness to run up and down the floor, therefore setting the pace for the game. The first quarter ended with the Celtics lead, 28-20, thanks mainly to Mook (11 pts) and an extra-aggressive Jayson Tatum’s 8 points. With Jaylen Brown missing, Jayson is an even more essential wing for our team, and he filled the role nicely tonight – more on that later, though.

If you want to talk about setting the tone for the game, look no further than Anthony Davis. He scored exactly half of his team’s points in the first quarter and continued that on into the second and beyond. He’d finish with 34 points on a super efficient 14/24 shooting from the field, (good enough for 58%) to go along with his 11 reobunds. The Celtics simply didn’t have an answer for The Brow.

The Moose aka Greg aka Greg Monroe did welll tonight, by his new incredibly low standards, and grabbed a few offensive rebounds to keep the possession alive during the second quarter. This was necessary because the Pelicans began hitting the majority of their shots, so the Celtics slim-to-no-offense lineups tonight needed to score on every chance they got, but in reality were bound to quickly fall behind if (when) they started to slack on their D. I won’t lie, I thought it was a good omen when Al Horford drained a deep 2 over former Celtic draftee E.Moore’s head to take the lead as the shot clock ran down with under two minutes remaining in half. Boston would go on to enter halftime with the lead 49-47, but this would be the last time Boston fans could find much joy in tonight’s game.

The Pelicans shot 50% for the game, and seemed to miss only on rare occasion during the second half. They took a 23 point lead at one point during hte third quarter, and the Celtics clearly let off the gas a bit down the stretch as a result. That’s not something you usually see from Brad Stevens’ coached teams, but for some reason (health, lack of practice) tonight you accepted it, or maybe that was just me? After leading following each of the last two quarters, the Celtics went into the fourth quarter down 76-82.

Honestly, the only embarrassing moment came when Abdel Nader was rewarded 4 shots from the FT line (thanks to a Pelican defender running under his feet during a 3PA)- AND MISS ALL FOUR. That was rough, man. Take a lap. Jayson Tatum did his best to will the Celtics to victory, and his third quarter was, in fact, his last successful quarter; but he could only do so much. Jay-Tay chipped in 23 points on 9 of 14 shooting from the field, but inexplicably shot just once more during the fourth quarter. The Pelicans went on another run of their own, and Anthony Davis made a string of plays that single-handedly removed all the spirit from Boston’s fans.

About midway through the fourth quarter Davis decided to start tooling with his defender, this time Al Horford (could have been anybody), at the top of the key. Davis assessed the defender in front of him and assumed (correctly) he could beat him with a crossover a take to the left, where he’d finish at the rim with ease. The Celtics then proceeded to miss their next shot attempt, and Anthony Davis came flying in like a bat out of hell, reaching over Marcus Morris for the rebound. In both of these cases he DWARFED our guys. Davis would finish with 34 points on 14 of 24 shooting from the field to go along with 11 rebounds.

The Celtics shot just 40% from the field over the course of their night and gave up 54 points in the paint. They lost by a final score of 108-89.

Highlights

Despite the ugly play from the squad tonight, there were actually a fair amount of good looking plays by the guys. Here’s a beautiful step-back by Rozier.