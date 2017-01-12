With both teams on a SEGABABA, Isaiah Thomas and the Boston Celtics exacted their revenge on the Washington Wizards for their November 9th drubbing and a “stolen” Player of the Month Award.

The Game Flow:

Despite the late start the Celtics appeared to be half-asleep at the start of this game and turned the ball over six times in the first six minutes. Some nifty fast break defense from Al Horford allowed the Celtics to minimize the damage and jump out to an early lead, but halfway through the first their bad ball control caught up with them and the Wizards pulled ahead. Despite losing the turnover battle by six (8-2) the Celtics were able to bombard the Wizards from downtown (8/11 from three) and took a one point lead into the second quarter.

The Celtics offense stagnated to start the second quarter, due in part to a Terry Rozier-led offense (why Rozier had ball handling duties with Smart on the floor I’m not quite sure) and in part because “hit all your threes” is not a sustainable offensive strategy. There were a handful of memorable plays–Mickey’s block, Roziers circus layup–but for the most part the second quarter was an ugly, disjointed mess. The Wizards were able to embrace the muck and led by four at the half.

An early second half scuffle between Smart and Bradley Beal was unable to light a fire under the Celtics and for a moment it looked as though the Wizards might pull away. Fortunately Kelly Olynyk with his (unnecessary) pump fakes, interior passing, and sick nasty positional defense was able to lead a 12-3 run late in the third to bring the Celtics within two.

Then the fourth quarter started, Isaiah Thomas pointed at his wrist, and it was over. Isaiah Thomas poured in 20 and with a couple key buckets from Terry Rozier the Celtics catapulted ahead for good.

After going 8/11 from downtown the Celtics fell in love with the deep ball and went a measly 4/18 over the next two quarters. Many of these shots were launched off the dribble, early in the shot clock, or both. I understand the Celtics were shorthanded on a back to back but it was frustrating to watch as the offense turned into a lackadaisical, disjointed, dumpster fire for the better part of two quarters.

Isaiah Thomas, who was showered with MVP chants when he went to the line late in the fourth. Before the fourth quarter I thought I’d be making some crappy joke about how even when pizza is bad its pretty good but Thomas wasn’t able to pull off his usual heroics against John Wall. It turns out the Pizza Guy always delivers, scoring twenty points on eleven shots in the fourth and thoroughly embarrassing his pseudo-rival.

I can’t find a video of Isaiah Thomas pointing to his wrist at the beginning of ‘Isaiah Time’ so here he is clowning the Wizards by following up his own ill-advised pull-up for two.

The Grid:

Isaiah Thomas – 38 Points, 14/29 FG, 5/11 3PT, 5/6 FT, 6 REB, 5 AST

Jae Crowder – 20 Points, 7/10 FG, 4/6 3PT, 2/2 FT, 5 REB

Bradley Beal – 35 Points, 13/26 FG, 6/10 3PT, 3/4 FT, 4 REB

