On a night where we celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., I’d like to thank Jaylen Brown for his inspiring pregame speech. The Boston Celtics played inspired basketball from start to finish as they were able to fend off the Hornets.

The Game Flow:

All-Star nominee Avery Bradley returns to the court after missing the past four games with an Achilles injury and came out rusty. He had a few forced turnovers and missed an easy layup at the start. Jae Crowder stole the show early on both ends with an impressive save that led to an Isaiah Thomas three. Crowder’s energy is what contributed to the Celtics’ cushioned lead early on, as he continues to lead the NBA in first quarter field goal percentage shooting 2/3 from deep by getting to his spots in transition. We all know Charlotte has a young and talented point guard of their own in the form of Kemba Walker, and when he’s hot, the dude’s hot. Walker’s lightning quickness and pin-point passing kept the first twelve minutes close as he capped the quarter off with 13 points as his team trails by four.

Charlotte responded quickly out the gates thanks to a sloppy effort on the defensive end by Boston. They penetrated the paint with ease which in turn led to the Hornets spreading the ball around for open perimeter shots. Kelly Olynyk was the C’s saving grace the first half of the second quarter. He was an animal on the boards (which is a dream come true) to go along with his nine points, three assists and the Tom Brady-esque bullet to Brown after the steal. It came down to a duel between the two All-Star candidates during the final minutes just as advertised. Walker canned a three to tie it at 53 until IT responded with a three of his own that started a 9-0 run to end the half. Boston clings on to a six point lead heading to the locker room.

Crowder had to chuck up a prayer for the Celtics first points of the third after a horribly timed pass by Bradley. AB understandably wasn’t his usual self tonight as he shot 2/9 from the field as he tries to get his timing back. It wouldn’t be a game if the guys in green didn’t cool down on offense, electing to go away from their bread and butter ball movement. Thomas continued to show everyone why he should be regarded as the league’s most clutch player in these moments, especially when Charlotte took advantage of the sluggish offense. Notable Celtic-killer Marvin Williams made a living slashing backdoor to the basket as he compiled 19 points through three quarters. Horford led all Boston scorers with 18 as he came in clutch down the stretch to pad their nine point lead.

The Isaiah Thomas (fourth) quarter came out as you expected with impeccable ball movement off easy penetration opportunities. IT had 13 points in the first five minutes of the quarter! Even if they switched on the screens, the Hornets couldn’t stop the little guy from having his way. Once Stevens subbed him out, the Celtic offense began to sputter again. Cue Isaiah Thomas. The little guy closed out the game with a 20 foot dagger with 33 seconds left in the game to go with his 17 fourth quarter points. It would truly be a crime if Thomas doesn’t get the starting nod after this performance

The C’s were slacking HARD near the end of the half on their pick-and-roll defense and Kemba feasted. His saucy handles were on full display at TD Garden to prove that maybe he’s worth the All-Star nod over Thomas. That reminds me, go vote for Isaiah Thomas and make him a starter! Voting ends tonight.

The bounce is real indeed on this drive to the cup. Olynyk was the catalyst in the second quarter that kept Charlotte at bay. Three of KO’s five rebounds at half came on the offensive glass which was key in giving Boston second opportunities at the basket. His role tonight was vital in keeping the Hornets at arm’s distance.

In case anybody forgot… The bounce is real. pic.twitter.com/Rm09qZv0V2 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 17, 2017

Thomas proves why the fourth quarter is all his. 17 of his 35 points all came in crunch time. MVP chants ensued following the next dead ball whistle of this nasty step-back on forward Cody Zeller. The man is a legit MVP candidate heading into the All-Star break.

The Grid:

Isaiah Thomas – 35 Points, 14/25 FG, 7/15 3PT, 5 REB, 4 AST

Al Horford – 22 Points, 8/14 FG, 6 REB, 4 AST

Kemba Walker – 24 Points, 8/21 FG, 4 REB, 2 AST, STL

Box Score