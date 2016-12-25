Boston got solid contributions up and down the box score this afternoon to beat the Knicks 119-114. The Celtics had six players in double figures and executed well during key moments to give themselves and their fans a win on Christmas Day.

The Game Flow:

The Knicks were in the spirit of giving this afternoon, as New York committed 10 turnovers in the first half. Boston looked sluggish to begin the game, but found a rhythm in the second quarter where they dropped 36 points. This enabled them to get out to a 56-48 lead at halftime. Jae Crowder tallied 11 points in 16 minutes of first half play, and was 3 of 5 from three and 4 of 6 overall. Elevens were wild, as Al Horford & IT both also put in 11 for the half. The Knicks had a balanced attack, with their “big 3” of KP, Melo & Rose scoring 29 of their points. New York managed to shoot 48% for the half, and Carmelo Anthony (6-6 FT) led a venerable parade of Knicks who attempted 16 free throws.

Boston came out of the locker room with some pep in their step. After a loud Al Horford dunk, they found themselves up 64-54 with 9:10 left in the third. Enter Carmelo Anthony. Melo went on to score 11 points over a five minute span, and 15 for the quarter. But Kelly Olynyk had a quarter of his own! KO’s 10 points on 5 of 5 shooting were huge, and the Celts were up 88-82 heading into the fourth quarter.

It looked like perhaps the Celtics would cruise to a somewhat comfy victory, but some sloppy play late by Boston enabled the Knicks to tie it at 112 with 1:06 left. But a huge trey by Marcus Smart and some great defense by Bradley on Melo sealed the deal.

Olynyk & Smart combined for 31 points off the bench, IT had 27, Crowder 16 & Al Horford added 15. The Celtics had 10 steals as a team and turned 17 Knicks’ turnovers into 19 points.

Merry Christmas Celtics fans!

Bah Humbug:

The only gripe from me today is that Boston chucked up 36 threes. Isaiah Thomas was 3 of 13 from deep…yikes.

Ho ho ho!

So many things to be happy about today, but Smart’s three and AB’s steal/defense on Melo in crunch time were my faves..



IT’s Xmas present to us all:



The Grid:

Points in the paint: BOS 54 NYK 50

Box score