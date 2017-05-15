Those numbers are pretty good, right? You might also find comfort in knowing the home team has won 78 out of the last 100 NBA playoff Game 7s.

Regardless, I’m drinking heavily tonight and warning my neighbors in advance the screaming they’ll hear is not related to violence.

The folks at ESPN have isolated a few statistics that could influence which way Game 7 swings:

Marcin Gortat is 7-for-10 against Horford in Washington but 4-for-11 in Boston.

Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 12 ppg and plus-12 in Washington, 5.3 ppg and minus-38 in Boston.

In the past 3 games, the Celtics are 7-for-31 on the drive and managed only three free throws. Isaiah Thomas is 1-for-13 on shots off drives in that span.

By my count, Gortat has secured 29 offensive rebounds in this series without a single 3-second violation and set 357 picks all of which have been legal. Amazing, isn’t it?

Speaking of the officiating, the referees for tonight’s game are Scott Foster, Joe Crawford and Ken Mauer. Kidding!

We get Monty McCutchen, Derrick Stafford and Zach Zarba. We last saw McCutheon in Game 3 and Zarba in Game 1.

It would be great to see Isaiah get some calls at the rim, but I’ll reserve from bitching as long as John Wall gets the same treatment.

I’m fairly confident the Celtics are winning this game. I just hope they don’t come out expecting to win because they’re at home. They need to seize it.

Prediction: Boston 105 – Washington 98

Marcus Smart fills the stat sheet and Kelly Olynyk falls down a lot. Book it!