As the rest of the NBA struggles to digest the DeMarcus Cousins-to-New Orleans trade, a segment of Boston sports fans has lashed out, wondering when the hell Danny Ainge will get off his ass and DO SOMETHING?? (or something to that effect)

There are people who looked past Boogie’s attitude and focused strictly on the on-court fit, which was good enough to keep the public pining alive for a good long time.

The problem has always been that it didn’t seem like Boston was really buying into this idea. It’s been reported in the past that the team’s interest just wasn’t there… and it’s being reported by the Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach today that the Celtics were absolutely, in no way, shape, or form, interested in DeMarcus Cousins.

According to league sources, a Cousins-to-Celtics trade was never going to happen because the Celtics have never had interest in acquiring him. There never were trade talks. There never were offers. Cousins-to-Boston was mostly a pipe dream concocted on the airwaves. It was never a reality, according to the sources. […] Said a team source: “I’m glad it’s finally over.”

There it is. The Celtics didn’t want him. And even if they did, there’s this:

Source familiar w/ Kings’ thinking: "Vivek thinks Buddy [Hield] has Steph Curry potential.” Am told that fixation was a key driver in deal. — Baxter Holmes (@BaxterHolmes) February 20, 2017

So it appears the Kings got their guy. While we all sit here and think they got fleeced, their owner thinks he just landed the next big thing. Let that sink in for a while.

As you do that, you should listen to our new podcast in which Jay King and I get into this very topic, why Boston was hesitant, and whether this will set the market for other big trades.

