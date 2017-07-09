Free agent center Aron Baynes has reached agreement on a one-year, $4.3M deal with the Boston Celtics, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 9, 2017

The Celtics continue to change up their roster by acquiring a much-needed big man: Aron Baynes, a 6-foot-10, 260-lb. center who averaged 5.6 points and 4.6 rebounds during two seasons with Detroit.

Baynes recently turned down a $6.5 million player option from the Pistons to become a free agent. That move obviously cost him money, but maybe he just wanted a change of scenery. Baynes has been in the NBA for five years, the first three with the Spurs. He’s also played for the Australian national team.

Here are some highlights from one of his best games:



It also appears Baynes is ready to enjoy life in Boston.