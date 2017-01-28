Sherrod Blakely has the scoop:

CSNNE.com has learned that the Celtics have talked with the Orlando Magic about a potential deal involving the 26-year-old center.

While no deal is imminent, the addition of Vucevic would be a significant boost to the Celtics roster on multiple fronts.

Rebounding, defense and scoring are the Big Three areas the Celtics are looking to upgrade between now and the Feb. 23 trade deadline.

The addition of Vucevic would address at least two of those areas for the Celtics – scoring and rebounding.

He’s averaging a near double-double this season with 13.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game along with 2.8 assists. For the season, he has 19 double-doubles compared to a Celtics team which collectively have just 21.

Vucevic signed a four-year, $53 million rookie extension contract which will pay him $11.75 million this season, and has two years remaining at $12.25 million in ’17-18 and $12.75 million in ’18-19 which makes him one of the league’s best bargains over the course of the next two seasons.