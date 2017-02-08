Buried in the latest Woj report on how embarrassingly bad Phil Jackson is at his job is this nugget on the Celtics offseason plans…

Anthony has privately told teammates, too: He refuses to let Jackson run him out of the Knicks. The Knicks have contacted three teams – the Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers – about possible Anthony trades. The Clippers and Cavaliers have interest, but only in cobbling together packages that include role players, league sources told The Vertical. Anthony has privately indicated an interest in listening to trades to those three teams, but the Knicks have been unable to find a trade package that they’re willing to accept, sources said. The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 23. Boston’s shown minimal interest in Anthony, preferring to continue its pursuit of persuading Chicago (Jimmy Butler) and Indiana (Paul George) to engage in trade talks that involve two younger, more well-rounded stars.

OH HAI PAUL GEORGE RUMOR I’VE BEEN WAITING FOR YOU!!!

I so desperately want George in Boston, but I know that’s a pipe dream. The only hope for that is to convince Larry Bird that his team will never really advance past mediocrity and his best chance at a quick reboot is by taking all Boston’s assets in exchange for PG. I assume some package involving Jaylen Brown and both Brooklyn picks is the starting point for Indiana.

I maintain there is little chance for the Celtics to make a trade. It’s something we discussed on the new Locked On Celtics podcast. I address the Jimmy Butler situation, and how I feel they also want a “Godfather” offer, in the show.

