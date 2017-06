Boston Celtics have spoken to the Minnesota Timberwolves about acquiring the 7th pick in the draft, league sources told Basketball Insiders. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 22, 2017

Sources: BOS offered NYK its No. 3 pick, a player & an additional lottery pick that they think they can acquire tonight in a trade for KP. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 22, 2017

It appears that #7 pick would be offered to New York in a Porzingis deal.

FWIW, an Arizona sports talk show host reports the Knicks and Suns are close:

Another source tells me #Suns & #Knicks are in fact "down the road" on #Porzingis …"Bledsoe, Chriss, and the 4th gets it done" #NBADraft — Tim Montemayor (@TheMontyShow) June 22, 2017

And the Wolves have set their sights high, too.

Minnesota continues to show interest in landing Paul George or Jimmy Butler, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 22, 2017

