Shane Larkin flamed out quickly in the NBA, playing for three teams in three years (Dallas, New York, and Brooklyn) before going overseas to resurrect his career. Now he’s coming to Boston.

Let’s break this down… because the obvious question is… what are the Celtics doing?

Scenario 1: They’re just kicking the tires

Even though the Celtics have apparently set their roster, teams can add a few players as long as they pare the roster down to 15 before the season begins.It’s reportedly a guaranteed minimum deal, which is allowed. The Celtics can go over the cap with minimum deals. The guarantee, though, is curious.

The Celtics most certainly can simply waive Larkin if they want, eat the $1.5 million, and move on.

Scenario 2: They’re not signing Yabusele

We’ve all assumed they’d sign Guerschon Yabusele but that hasn’t happened yet. Daniel Theis has reportedly agreed to a deal but also hasn’t signed (he signed today)… so I believe that will still happen. But Yabu hasn’t signed and, if the Celtics don’t feel he’s ready to come over, or if they feel they need more ballhandlers, it’s possible he could go back overseas for another season.

Another possible reason in this category: Isaiah Thomas won’t be ready to start the season and the Celtics don’t want to go into the season with two ballhandlers. If they stash Yabu for one more season, they can add Larkin for depth to start the season. I want to stress… this paragraph is pure speculation. I don’t know what the Isaiah update is.

Scenario 3: They’re working on a trade

They could be adding a ballhandler to subtract another at some point. We know Danny Ainge… he’s always sniffing around deals. Could Boston be looking for a way into the Carmelo Anthony deal? Could he be working on something else?

There’s no way Ainge is going to rely on Larkin for much. This could simple be a chance to look at the guy. It feels like there’s another shoe to drop at some point, though.