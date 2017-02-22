There’s no doubt the Celtics and the Bulls have talked about Jimmy Butler. They did back at the draft, and they continue to have some level of continued conversation about a deal.

How far they’ve gotten isn’t really clear, but according to David Aldridge, Ainge’s unwillingness to include Jae Crowder in the deal is holding things up.

“That’s I think the main sticking point there is that he just does not want to give up Jae Crowder in the deal,” Aldridge said. “And that’s the guy that Chicago’s insisting on right now in any package for Jimmy Butler.” Aldridge later added: “I think it really comes down to Crowder. In terms of real, tangible players, I think Danny would like to go into the playoffs with (Marcus) Smart, (Avery) Bradley (and) Crowder defensively along with Butler, (Al) Horford (and Isaiah) Thomas offensively. I think he feels like that’s the only way they’re going to compete, or be able to compete, with a team like Cleveland. And Chicago, I think rightly, is saying, ‘Look, if you want our best player we’re not going to just do it for picks. We’re not going to just take guys that you’re not going to keep on your roster. We want a guy that’s going to be able to grow with us along with one of those high picks.'”

This could very well be Bulls posturing… leaking some details to make Danny Ainge look silly for not moving Crowder for Butler.

But this is a negotiation. There’s no point in offering up the farm until you have to. Maybe Ainge will part with Crowder, ultimately. Maybe he won’t. We don’t know how this will end just yet, but you don’t include every asset until you have to.

We also need to know what the rest of the package is. Is it a case of Chicago being greedy, asking for all the picks, and THEN asking for Crowder too? We don’t know.

And at face value, there is at least a discussion of whether giving up Crowder brings back the right value. He is under contract for three more years at $6.7, $7.3, and $7.8 million… all much less than the mid-level exception now. Crowder is probably worth double what he’s getting at this point. He’s a 40% three-point shooter that’s been a big key for Isaiah Thomas’ development.

Butler is obviously one of the league’s bright stars. He is a dynamic two-way player who can play the 2 or 3. The Celtics really do need another guy who can create his own shot in a pinch so they’re not just relying on Isaiah Thomas to hit big shots… and Butler can certainly be that guy.

The question for Ainge is a matter of how much he’s willing to pay for that player. Is Crowder too high a value at his production and contract to be added to a deal chock-full of draft picks that will easily re-stock the suddenly rebuilding Bulls?

It might… it might not. I’d be willing to include Crowder but it depends on what else is in the deal. I’m not willing to give up everything for Butler. The Celtics have other options here.

And aside: why the hell is Chicago interested in Crowder anyway? If they trade Butler, they’re rebuilding… they don’t need Crowder there for that. They should be (and maybe they are) asking for Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. Unless Chicago plans on flipping Crowder for more picks, there’s no reason to be pursuing him.