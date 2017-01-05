Here’s the scoop from Bleacher Report’s Ric Bucher:

The Chicago Bulls are shopping one of their guards and it hasn’t been disgruntled point guard Rajon Rondo.

League sources say the team made it known weeks ago through backchannels that shooting guard Jimmy Butler is available for the right price.

Did his recent 52 point game against the Hornets change the team’s thinking? Not likely.

League sources say the Bulls have been uncertain about building around Butler even after signing him to a 5 year, $95 million extension.

One league executive said GM Gar Forman held off aggressively on pursuing a move sooner this season because of the team’s surprising start.

Now that the Bulls have apparently leveled off, Butler is apparently back on the market.