Let me just start by saying I still think Phil Jackson is bluffing… but I also think he’ll make a deal if he can get a massive overpay. According to the NY Daily News, the Celtics are balking at Phil’s price:

According to a Knicks source, Jackson is asking for the third overall pick in Thursday’s draft as well as next year’s Brooklyn pick along with Jaylen Brown and Jae Crowder. This version of the deal would not include Boston taking on Joakim Noah’s contract. The Celtics feel the price is far too high but they are open to tweaking the deal to include just one draft pick, either this year’s No. 3 or next year’s Brooklyn pick.

Brown AND Crowder? AND #3 ANNND the Brooklyn pick?

Look, I’m a big Porzingis fan… I think he’s ridiculous. But I don’t see potential future stars as being worth it.

Smart, Crowder, the 3rd pick, and the Memphis pick. That, I think, is where I’d settle.