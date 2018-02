During the Celtics-Grizzlies talks, I'm told Boston offered two second-round picks and Guerschon Yabusele for Tyreke Evans. It doesn't appear they agreed to terms before the deadline. https://t.co/DOUhUB9WVW — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) February 8, 2018

Memphis refused to budge off their 1st round pick demand for Tyreke Evans and now they’re stuck with him. Woj reported the Grizzlies will try to resign him in the off-season with their mid-level exception. Good luck with that.

I’m fine with the Celtics decision to hold firm. They’ve added Greg Monroe and ole Joe Johnson might be up for a return:

Joe Johnson is expected to seek–and receive–a buyout from Sacramento, per sources, and will be coveted: Golden State, Boston will be among the early favorites. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) February 8, 2018

The buyout candidates just might include IT:

Based on what @Rachel__Nichols reported on The Jump, it sounds like Isaiah Thomas' camp will push for a buyout if the Lakers want to bring IT off of the bench. Considering developing Lonzo Ball is their main priority, that's a strong possibility. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) February 8, 2018

I wonder….