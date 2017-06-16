We’ve all operated on the assumption that the Celtics will select Markelle Fultz unless they’re wowed by a deal.

Well… Philly may be wowing them with a deal

League sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me that the Sixers and Celtics are in serious talks on a trade involving the No. 1 overall pick. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 16, 2017

In current parameters, BOS would receive several picks and no players, sources say. Have to think No. 3 would be involved. https://t.co/xHYANlYzeT — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) June 16, 2017

One possibility, per league sources to @ESPN, is a package of a draft picks from Boston, including No. 3 overall , to the Sixers for No. 1 — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 16, 2017

Boston would acquire Sixers No. 3 overall pick in 2017 and package to include future first from Sixers, sources say. https://t.co/AK5LyYXnYX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 16, 2017

Deal talks are far enough along that Fultz could be on his way to Philadelphia for a meeting Saturday, sources say. https://t.co/kR8vwZu8i2 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 16, 2017

First of all… breathe.

A) This is the rumor season, and we’ve been here before. How many times as a deal been this far along only to fall apart.

B) If it does happen, the Celtics are still getting a really good player at 3. This draft is loaded. We all know the consensus on Fultz, but it’s possible Ainge & crew have other ideas.. like…

Trade down from 1 to 3 and stash Yabusele again and that lets you keep Bradley and Smart while fitting Hayward/Blake — Ryan Bernardoni (@dangercart) June 16, 2017

C) This has to involve more than just swapping 1 for 3. I don’t know how the “several picks and no players” thing will ultimately work out… and we’ll have to see how the “several picks” things would go.

So at this point, there seems to be a bunch of smoke here. We’ll see if there’s a fire soon.

The funny thing is we just spent a podcast telling people to brace themselves or a wild weeks of rumors: