According to @WindhorstESPN, the #Rockets aren't done yet. They still have their sights set on Paul George. pic.twitter.com/GZYSv0wnZd — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 28, 2017

Source on Rockets: "They think they are getting Carmelo or Paul George." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 28, 2017

I’m fairly confident saying the Rockets don’t have the assets to acquire Paul George. Clint Capela is their best young player, but I’m not sure Indy seeks a center with Myles Turner already in the fold. Eric Gordon is another name getting thrown about but he’s 28 and owed $40 million over the next 3 years.

A 3rd team could always enter the mix but those deals are never easy (I threw in that last part to make us all feel better).

Gordon or Ryan Anderson make more sense in a deal with the Knicks for Carmelo Anthony.

Back to George and the Celtics, Sam Amick of USA Today has some insight into PG’s thinking.

Hell-bent as he is on signing with the Lakers, George – according to a person with knowledge of his situation – is also the kind of prudent professional who won’t close a window of opportunity prematurely. So if the Cavs can convince Pritchard to either take on four-time All-Star forward Kevin Love or send him to a third team in exchange for more suitable assets, then George will play his heart out alongside LeBron James and remain open to the idea of re-signing next summer if James were also to return (or, perhaps, George could leave for Los Angeles with James at his side). Ditto for the Celtics or the San Antonio Spurs, teams that could fulfill George’s desire for title contention and thus put themselves in the running. And should the Lakers come along and trade for him early to ensure he doesn’t fall in love with another team, then so be it. The person spoke with USA TODAY Sports on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the situation.

And that is why Danny Ainge is making his move – George is keeping an open mind.

Close the deal, Danny.