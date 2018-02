Red hot Daniel Theis will miss tonight’s game vs Charlotte due a sore right hamstring.

In three games since the All-Star break, Theis is averaging 12 points on 15-21 shooting (71%) and 7 rebounds.

I think he needs to cut back on the dunks:

Theis slams it for a new career-high (14pts) 💪 pic.twitter.com/CGeFS4Zmpq — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 24, 2018

Look for Greg Monroe to get some minutes especially against Dwight Howard. Don’t sleep on Charlotte, they’ve won 5 straight.