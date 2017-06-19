.@stephenasmith just said Bulls wanted #3 pick from Philly for Butler, now Celtics angling for Butler then Hayward. pic.twitter.com/ycSgrrrHhf — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 19, 2017

According to Stephen A. the Celtics will use the #3 pick to acquire Jimmy Butler from the Bulls, pursue Gordon Hayward in free agency and then run it back with Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley and company.

I’m guessing it will take more than the 3rd pick to land Butler, but who am I to disagree with the Stephen A?

According to Bulls beat reporter KC Johnson, this is all smoke:

As of Sunday, the talk is based more on speculation than reality, a stance that at least three league executives the Tribune spoke to over the weekend don’t expect to change by Thursday. There is plenty of belief within the league and the Bulls organization that the Celtics are poised to use the No. 3 pick Thursday and then pursue Jazz All-Star Gordon Hayward in free agency come July.

I love Butler. I also love Hayward. But is there room for both in Boston? And let’s not forget about Blake Griffin.

In a recent interview on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon my Take,” the Clippers forward, who’s set to become a free agent this offseason, said he would put Boston on his Mt. Rushmore of NBA cities. Other metropolitan areas that made the cut were New York, Phoenix and Toronto. When asked jokingly whether only “half” of him likes Boston –– Griffin is 50 percent black –– he briefly touched on the city’s racial history. “Half of me loves it,” he said. “The other half is hit-and-miss. It depends on who I run into. It depends on what story I’m reading about people being heckled at a Red Sox game.”

And this just in: The Clippers are pursuing a sign-and-trade scenario with the Pacers for Paul George. Might the Celtics get in the mix and land Griffin?