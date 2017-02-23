Jimmy Butler? Nope.

Paul George? Not happening.

Andre Drummond? Absolutely not.

Andrew Bogut? Nah.

PJ Tucker? Negative.

Despite all the speculation, the Celtics failed to make a move at the NBA trade deadline. Danny Ainge said none of the moves were good enough to do. Don’t fret, he expects some of the talks to rekindle this summer. And there’s always the draft:

Ainge: "It's pretty well-known it's a good draft. … We have very good fortune right now. … We need to make the most of that." — Jay King (@ByJayKing) February 23, 2017

Am I annoyed? Mildly. I was really hoping to see Butler or George in a Celtics uniform. But I think Chicago and Indiana had some leverage in these talks. That might change come June. I have supreme confidence that Danny Ainge – the man who brought us Brooklyn’s 1st rounder, Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder – knows how to make the right deal.

I’m more pissed off the Celtics didn’t improve their rebounding situation. Taj Gibson went to OKC in a multi-player deal. Andrew Bogut was shipped from Dallas to Philadelphia in a deal involving Nerlens Noel.

Bogut will likely get a buy-out but he’ll be in high demand. There’s already speculation that Cleveland and Houston are interested. The Celtics will have to waive a player (James Young or Jordan Mickey?) and can offer about $3 million. The Pelicans’ Terrence Jones (yawn) is another potential buy-out option.

Save your anger, Celtics fans. You might need it if the ping-pong balls fall the wrong way again.