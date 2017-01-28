Well I’d say everybody’s morale needed that, no? Sure the win against the Rockets on Wednesday felt good, and it was obviously needed after a three game skid, but tonight’s manhandling of the Magic was different. The news of Al Horford’s groin injury came late and was a shock for many fan’s who expected an easy win at home against a sputtering Orlando squad. Thankfully, that still happened.

THE GAME FLOW

The game felt weird at first, almost as if we had hopped in a time machine and did decide to tank. Unfortunately, the Celtics start on defense resulted in a tighter score that definitely didn’t help this feeling. You know what did help? About halfway through the quarter when the Magic turned it over on two straight possessions (courtesy of some quick hands by Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder) and the Celtics apparently remembered how to play. They set the tone early for an eventful night and the team finished with their highest first quarter output of the year with 39 points.

The bench ended the first quarter, then quickly became the stars of the second. Come around the 8 minute mark, when you’d expect to see some of the starters back in, Jonas Jerebko was the sole substitution for a winded Tyler Zeller. Still, the home team managed to maintain this 45-29 lead and only build from there. The defense had once again become a priority. The hot hand became contagious. Marcus Smart had 7 assists on the game thus far. Kelly Olynyk shot the lights out and had amassed 12 points on 5/5 shooting. Perhaps even more impressively, the 7 footer finally looked like he wasn’t afraid to grab rebounds, as he had 5 in the game already. Tyler Zeller hadn’t played in 11 games, but that didn’t stop him from dropping 10 in the bucket on a perfect 5/5 from the field. When it was all said and done for the half, Jaylen Brown was the games leading scorer with 13 points and the Celtics players rode into the locker room atop a 68-48 cushion (another season high for the Celtics).

To be honest, nothing changed in the third. The Celtics entered the game 2nd in the League for total team scoring during the second half at 56.2 (thanks, Isaiah!). It’s fair to say they built upon that, as the whole team continued to roll offensively. From Jaylen Brown drilling corner 3’s, to Marcus Smart hitting those impossible layups, everything was falling in for the C’s. It came to the point where you’d feel bad if a player missed a shot, because it kind of stood out among all of the other makes. Isaiah Thomas kept his 20 point streak alive (finished with 21), and the team flirted with an incredible 40 point lead over the Magic (the quarter ended just a point shy, at 104-65 which in itself is obviously another season high for total points at the end of three frames – this was their 3rd such record of the game)

If anything, you could say the Celtics finally took their foot off the gas during the 4th quarter. As they had topped 30 points in nearly every other quarter prior (just missing it with 29 in the 2nd), the team finished the game by scoring just 24 points in the 4th. We finally had our James Young and Jordan Mickey sighting, as they were the only two Celtics who had not played up until this point, but it was anticlimactic in total. Mickey hit a couple shots, while Young drained one 3 pointer. The Celtics finished the game as strong as they had started, however, and did not allow their lead to wither away. The final score: 128-98.

There really isn’t much that pissed us off tonight. If you wanted to nitpick you could point out that the Celtics defense allow Vucevic to finish 7/10 from the field. But if we’re being real I’m just pissed that they didn’t top it off with a 40 point lead over Orlando in the 3rd quarter.

When you eviscerate an opponent like the Celtics did tonight, I believe Red lights up a cigar for the whole team. After a few shaky minutes in the first quarter the team really did NEVER look back. They finished shooting 56% from the field and a staggering 47% from 3-point land. Stevens will love that, along with their renewed focus on defense through out the game. Jaylen Brown set a new career high with 20 points, and Marcus Smart tied his career high in assists. All around, great team win.

Don’t sleep on Isaiah Thomas’ assist total – he finished with 8 tonight. IT has vastly improved his passing ability this year, and this is one of a couple alley-oops thrown by him today that proves it.

Amir Johnson throws down the IT alley-oop! pic.twitter.com/rMtHx6apsf — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 28, 2017

The Grid

Isaiah Thomas : 21pts, 8rebs, 3assists

Kelly Olynyk : 16pts, 5rebs on 7/7 shooting

Box Score