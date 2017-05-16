Quantcast
The Celtics lottery luck has to change tonight, doesn’t it?
May 16, 2017

Here we go again. Thanks to what might be the greatest NBA trade in the last 30+ years (time will tell if this deal is even better than Red’s heist that landed McHale and Parish), the Celtics are back in the NBA draft lottery. It’s a place that has not been kind to Boston.

The Celtics odds to secure the #1 pick were significantly better in 1997 (36% – 25%) because Boston owned 2 picks and the NBA’s worst team – the expansion Vancouver Grizzlies – was precluded from picking #1. All that and we still got shafted.

In 2007, we had a 37% chance to get a top 2 pick in 2007 but fell to 5th. Tough to bitch about that because all roads led to KG and the new Big 3.

Now here we are with a 46.5% chance at a top 2 pick.

Numbers are numbers, but I am more comfortable looking at this bar graph. For some reason, it makes me feel like the Celtics have better odds.

I realize the Celtics are in pretty good shape no matter what happens tonight. But goddamnit I want to win this draft lottery just once. JUST ONCE!

See you at 8:30pm.