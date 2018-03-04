Posted byon
I’m convinced the Celtics would have won this game had Rozier completed this rebound.
Maybe it’s habit to hold the ball low after hauling in a rebound because you’re typically surrounded by big men, but by doing so he exposed the ball to PJ Tucker and a sneaky Chris Paul. The ensuing 3-pointer by Trevor Ariza was an absolute heart-breaker.
Just a bad look for Al. Not only did he miss the bunny, but he failed to call the TO and made a truly awful pass.
With that said, I’ve never felt better after a loss. I had this one pegged as a payback, blowout win for the Rockets.