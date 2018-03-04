Great rebound by Rozier, but he brought the ball down, smh. And in true Rockets fashion, they make the Celtics pay pic.twitter.com/RY7oLD5irD — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) March 4, 2018

I’m convinced the Celtics would have won this game had Rozier completed this rebound.

Maybe it’s habit to hold the ball low after hauling in a rebound because you’re typically surrounded by big men, but by doing so he exposed the ball to PJ Tucker and a sneaky Chris Paul. The ensuing 3-pointer by Trevor Ariza was an absolute heart-breaker.

This was they should’ve got on the last possession. Unconscionable that Horford didn’t know to call a time out. pic.twitter.com/Bc4aFM8qMn — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) March 4, 2018

Just a bad look for Al. Not only did he miss the bunny, but he failed to call the TO and made a truly awful pass.

With that said, I’ve never felt better after a loss. I had this one pegged as a payback, blowout win for the Rockets.