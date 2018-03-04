Quantcast
These two plays in the Rockets loss are haunting me
Posted by on March 4, 2018

I’m convinced the Celtics would have won this game had Rozier completed this rebound.

Maybe it’s habit to hold the ball low after hauling in a rebound because you’re typically surrounded by big men, but by doing so he exposed the ball to PJ Tucker and a sneaky Chris Paul. The ensuing 3-pointer by Trevor Ariza was an absolute heart-breaker.

Just a bad look for Al. Not only did he miss the bunny, but he failed to call the TO and made a truly awful pass.

With that said, I’ve never felt better after a loss. I had this one pegged as a payback, blowout win for the Rockets.