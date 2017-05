NBA Twitter can be highly entertaining and hilarious. Such as…

The Celtics made sure to give a shoutout to Isaiah Thomas for All-NBA.

Congrats @Isaiah_Thomas on being named to the All-NBA Second Team! pic.twitter.com/gQN7xWDlv6 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 18, 2017

But someone else was there with the mockery.

And the internet wins once again 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LamKGJOmH7 — Whistle Sports (@WhistleSports) May 18, 2017

LeBron: "I'm going to my seventh straight Finals." Isaiah: "Take me with you!" pic.twitter.com/piFprEZamy — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) May 18, 2017

Hmm, starting Jaylen tonight might be helpful.

LeBron James vs C's this season With Jaylen Brown on court:

-2.3 Net Rating, 50.0 eFG% With Brown on bench:

+21.6 Net Rating, 64.3 eFG% pic.twitter.com/G3Mw556x8U — Max Lederman (@Max_Lederman) May 17, 2017

UPDATE: LeBron James in Game 1 With Jaylen Brown on court: -0.5 Net Rating With Brown on bench: +43.0 Net Rating #CelticsTalk https://t.co/OMHvCNB6x9 — Max Lederman (@Max_Lederman) May 18, 2017

Anna Horford isn’t the only NBA sister who speaks out.

Ben Simmons' sister has no filter when it comes to Lonzo Ball. (via @livvalice) pic.twitter.com/2z2W0CvvDb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 18, 2017

Warning to readers: Don’t get hurt by rolling your eyes too hard.

Beal wonders what could've been: 'Cleveland didn’t want to see us.' Full interview w/ @cmillscsn at 6 pm on CSN. https://t.co/vuLdb1INo9 pic.twitter.com/TKtZTAKRFl — CSN Wizards (@CSNWizards) May 18, 2017

Wait, what?

J.R. Smith: Cavaliers should expect ‘dirty plays’ and ‘cheap shots’ from Celtics in Game 2 https://t.co/JOEXuqho7j — Dan Feldman (@DanFeldmanNBA) May 18, 2017

(Psst, look in the mirror, J.R.):



And finally, New York media members continue to insist that Carmelo Anthony is still good.