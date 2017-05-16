Featured image credit: SBNation
This is what you get when you fire most of your smart basketball people https://t.co/mNmwmQU2qq
— John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) May 15, 2017
@liamchgreen @SteadyLosing Actual game notes from my Google doc:
"Brandon Jennings is a BUM! A BUM I SAY"
— Jam Packard (@SamPackardNBA) May 16, 2017
That was a whole lot of Jennings minutes the Wizards can never get back.
— Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) May 16, 2017
Fan to ref Derrick Stafford: "Derrick try not to sweat through your Wizards jersey…"
(Wait for it)
"… C'mon Derrick" pic.twitter.com/IOtaO6DaP3
— John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) May 16, 2017
Ian Mahorrible, tonight.
— Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 16, 2017
The Celtics need IT and AB to start hitting from outside, and they MUST win this 3rd quarter.
— Mike Dynon (@MikeDynon) May 16, 2017
(Celtics finished the 3rd +8)
I WILL NAME MY FIRST AND SECOND BORN SON ISAIAH
— Jam Packard (@SamPackardNBA) May 16, 2017
It's all happening. pic.twitter.com/lumpCt9LNI
— CelticsBlog (@celticsblog) May 16, 2017
tfw you maybe should have figured out defensive schemes for backdoor cuts off p&rs pic.twitter.com/4gGszmJMTE
— liam el trashmouth🌹 (@liamchgreen) May 16, 2017
tfw u coach john wall but yr GM spent 100 racks on ian mahinmi, jason smith, andrew nicholson and a brandon jennings buyout pic.twitter.com/ayLJwIDxbH
— liam el trashmouth🌹 (@liamchgreen) May 16, 2017
And, I know I gave Keef a lot of crap during this series–and I swear he deserved most of it. But he’s not all bad.
A really nice moment between Markieff Morris and Kelly Olynyk considering they got face to face and double technicals during the game pic.twitter.com/OpKPFCrmka
— BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) May 16, 2017
#Celtics coach Brad Stevens on TD Garden: It was ridiculous. It was fantastic. It was unbelievable … hopefully we can have more.
— Scott Souza (@Scott_Souza) May 16, 2017
Imagine losing in the playoffs because you can't guard Kelly Olynyk
— Anunoby Dad (@Cosmis) May 16, 2017
Celtics take down the Wizards and advance to the ECF! pic.twitter.com/EZKWHMHnzW
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 16, 2017
The Wizards couldn’t win a game away from home & that proved to be the reason why they’ve officially #GoneFishing… pic.twitter.com/wUgjdLq6uJ
— Large Father (@UncleHemp) May 16, 2017
Good series, @celtics 👊#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/cwlHw2y66l
— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 16, 2017