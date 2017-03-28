Just how bad is the defense of the 2nd place Cavaliers? Since March 1, only the Lakers are worse. But help is on the way. Coach Ty Lue has a secret plan:

Now, here’s what Lue had to say about his secret plan: “We’ve got to hold back. We can’t show our hand early because … these are some good teams and we don’t want them to be able to come into a series and be able to adjust to what we do. We just have to be able to play our normal defense until we get there and then we will see what happens.”

Hmm…. I score this a 7 out of 10 on the bullsh-t meter.

Holding off until the playoffs is rather bold when you consider the Wizards are just 2 games behind Cleveland for 2nd place. And before you laugh off the possibility of Washington catching up, read LeBron’s comments about his delicate team.

I’m curious about Lue’s plan. Does he wait until the 2nd round to reveal? And in which game? Will the switch be as dramatic as the Russian trainer giving the signal to Drago in the Apollo fight in Rocky IV?

This is what happens when you spend too much time around LeBron James. His nonsense rubs off on you.