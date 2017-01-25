Well, we knew this was coming. And while you don’t have to like it, we might as well start getting used to the idea.

The Celtics are putting ads on their uniforms, and here’s how they’ll look.

Here's a look at the @generalelectric sponsorship patch that will appear on #Celtics unis next year #WBZ pic.twitter.com/JjAEoCKit3 — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) January 25, 2017

FIRST LOOK: GE logo on Celtics uniform, which will begin for all games next season. pic.twitter.com/N3RV53ceU0 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 25, 2017

None of us likes this. How much you dislike it will vary, but this will be almost universally panned. I know this.

But…

It’s here. It not overly intrusive (we’ll get that in like, 10 years or so) and it at least has been tweaked to fit the color scheme. So ON the court, I think we’ll eventually learn to live with it.

Also…

These WILL NOT appear on the jerseys you buy next year. You can go ahead and try to hoard all the C’s jerseys this year if you want, but when Nike takes over the NBA’s apparel contract, they won’t be sewing GE logos onto them… so you don’t have to be worried about being a walking billboard for them.

If you’re one of those people who says “that’s it, I’m not watching the NBA anymore” because of this, you are either (a) overreacting/lying or (b) not really much of a basketball fan to begin with.

Go ahead and be pissed for a while. This isn’t a great thing but we should have been expecting it and we’ll eventually get used it it.