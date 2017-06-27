That’s the Jazz official Twitter account having some social media fun with a fan’s post about Danny Ainge.

I love to see teams take a loose approach to social media.

Danny Ainge is coming for Hayward and there’s nothing Utah can do to stop him.

Speaking of free-agency, Bleacher Report predicts GH will sign with the Heat because, well, I’ll let you read it:

Smart money might suggest the Heat. Utah is a quality team mired in a wild conference and Boston seems to have a bit of a logjam at Hayward’s position, not to mention an apparent hesitancy to make big moves. Miami has the weather, Whiteside and Riley going for it, with one superstar arrival away from making it a serious contender in the Eastern Conference again. Prediction: Hayward signs with the Heat

This prediction is fundamentally flawed for two reasons:

The acquisition of Hayward will result in a roster shake-up that clears out a few players and reduces the logjam at the 2 and 3. Even with Hayward, the Heat are miles away from becoming a serious contender in the East.

(h/t the Score)