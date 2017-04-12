Posted byon
Paul Pierce has been chronicling his final season a little bit for The Players’ Tribune.
Part 3 takes us to Paul Pierce’s California home for a conversation with Kevin Garnett.
The highlights:
- Pierce & KG met back in AAU ball, and KG remember’s Pierce as a pudgy kid who could jump.
- In Boston, everyone was super intense but they jelled quickly. Also, classic KG line: “We just wanted to whip yo’ ass and talk some shit while doing it.”
- An NBA career ends quickly… a realization that kinda hits Pierce over the head in this conversation.
- Pierce’s home has a court with a Celtics logo in the free throw circle.
If you missed the first couple of episodes: Here’s part one and here’s part two