With New Year’s Day right around the corner, the NBA (and everybody else) has started posting it’s “best of” videos. Today we’ve got block, game winner and assists, which features Marcus Smart. The boys from “The Starters” then give their take on what’s transpired so far during the season. That’s followed by the plays of the week for 12/18 – 12/24.

Then check out a great clip of the Houston Rockets’ Chinanu Onuaku. Onuaku shoots free throws the old fashioned way-diaper style. Made famous by Rick Barry, the underhand toss could help out guys like Deandre Jordan and Dwight Howard. That is of course if they were willing to humble themselves and give it a try.

Enjoy:

