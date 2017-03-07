If they handed out wins for great 24 minute stretches of basketball, Boston surely would get a “w” for last night. But alas this is not the case. The Celts played some great defense and held their own (without Al Horford & Jerebko) through the first two quarters, but they were awful through the last two. The result, another collapse as they lose to the Clippers at Staples Center.

Check out the individual player highlights below.

Things don’t get any easier for the green as they now head to Golden State to play the Warriors tomorrow. Tip-off is set for 10:30pm EST.

On a non-Celtics related note, check out the ridiculous game San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard had last night against the Rockets. In particular, his prowess on both sides of the ball during the final seconds of the game.

Enjoy: