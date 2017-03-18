It certainly was ugly at times most of the time 99% of the time, but the Celtics managed to get a win in Brooklyn last night. The contest with the Nets seemed like one bad play after another, but thankfully Jae Crowder & Al Horford were both big when it counted.

Check out the videos below for all the highlights. Boston now heads to Philly for a Sunday matinee with the Sixers. Tip-off tomorrow is at 1pm EST. The Celts will once again be without Isaiah Thomas who is recovering from a bruised knee according to the team.